Santa Monica Wins Dismissal of Decade-Old Voting Rights Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA - A judge has ruled in Santa Monica's favor in a decade-long fight over neighborhood council districts, leaving citywide elections in place, the Santa Monica Daily Press reported.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Daniel M. Crowley granted the city's motion for judgment on the pleadings and directed its attorneys to prepare a formal written dismissal order, according to the newspaper.The ruling is a victory for the city and a setback for the Pico Neighborhood Association and resident Maria Loya, who alleged citywide elections unlawfully weakened Latino voters' ability to elect their preferred candidates.The lawsuit sought to change how residents choose the seven-member council. Voters across Santa Monica currently elect council members through staggered, at-large elections. Under the district system sought by the plaintiffs, voters within each geographic district would elect one council member.The lawsuit, filed in April 2016, alleged citywide elections unlawfully weakened Latino voters' electoral power. According to the California Supreme Court's account of the case, Latino residents represented about 14% of Santa Monica's citizen voting-age population and 30% of the Pico neighborhood's.The plaintiffs initially won. Following a six-week trial, the trial court ruled in their favor and ordered district elections. An appellate court reversed the decision.In 2023, the California Supreme Court reopened the path for their challenge. It rejected the appellate court's conclusion that Latino voters needed to constitute a majority in a proposed district to prove vote dilution under California law.The justices returned the case for further proceedings without deciding whether Santa Monica's election system violated the California Voting Rights Act.A subsequent U.S. Supreme Court decision became central to the city's defense.In Louisiana v. Callais, decided April 29, 2026, the justices struck down Louisiana's congressional map as an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The court concluded federal voting rights law did not require an additional majority-Black district, so compliance with that law did not justify the map's use of race.Santa Monica argued Callais defeated the plaintiffs' case because an earlier appellate ruling found no discriminatory intent behind its election system. Plaintiffs countered that Callais concerned federal law, while the California Voting Rights Act does not require proof of discriminatory intent, the Daily Press reported.Crowley directed the city's attorneys to circulate the proposed dismissal order to plaintiffs' counsel for review before submitting it to the judge, according to the newspaper.