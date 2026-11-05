Warmer Weekend to Bring Fire Danger to Mountains and Hazards to Beaches

LOS ANGELES - A warmer weekend will bring hazards on both sides of the Westside's mountain-to-coast landscape, with fire weather threatening the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday and high tides raising coastal flooding concerns into early next week, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The red flag warning runs from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Santa Monica Mountains. It also covers the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains and western San Gabriel Mountains, including the Highway 14 corridor.

Along much of the Los Angeles and Orange County coastline, a beach hazards statement takes effect late Thursday night and continues through Tuesday morning. Morning tides will rise through the weekend, reaching 7.2 to 7.6 feet Sunday and Monday.

A building west-to-northwest swell will combine with those tides to increase the risk of coastal flooding, the weather service said in its Thursday forecast discussion. Swimming conditions will be hazardous, and waves will create dangerous conditions near rock jetties.

In the mountain and valley areas covered by the red flag warning, northeast winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 45 mph. Isolated gusts could reach 45 to 55 mph, while relative humidity drops to between 8% and 20%.

"Recent rainfall has helped mitigate the fire threat a bit," forecasters said, but moisture levels in living vegetation remain low enough that the region is not "out of the woods" regarding fire danger.

The weather service put the chance of Santa Ana winds reaching advisory strength at 20% to 30% Friday, increasing to 50% to 70% Saturday and Sunday.

Offshore winds and high pressure will also push temperatures higher. Coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles County are forecast to reach the upper 70s and 80s Saturday, with many locations running 5 to 10 degrees above normal both Saturday and Sunday.

Orange County will see strengthening offshore flow Friday and Saturday, bringing weak-to-moderate Santa Ana winds. Gusts could reach 25 to 40 mph Saturday in wind-prone areas, with a 10% chance of gusts between 35 and 50 mph, forecasters said.

Highs there are expected to reach the low to mid-80s Friday and the mid- to upper 80s over the weekend. Humidity could drop into the teens in some Orange County valleys.

The warmer, drier pattern is expected to last through Sunday. Offshore flow is expected to weaken through Tuesday, followed by a gradual cooling trend. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through Wednesday.

Editor's Note: This story includes reporting from City News Service, a content partner of Westside Current.