Danish Tourist Found Unconscious After Venice Attack

VENICE - A Danish tourist was found unconscious with a head wound at Speedway and Washington Boulevard after an attack captured on surveillance footage, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police asked for help Thursday identifying two suspects seen approaching and assaulting the visitor. Detectives released photos of the pair in hopes someone would recognize them and provide information.

Officers responded around 12:35 a.m. Oct. 30 to reports of an unconscious man. The victim had a cut on the right side of his head, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel took the man, a Danish national visiting the United States, to a hospital, where he received treatment for serious injuries, according to LAPD.

What led to the attack remained unclear.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the assault can contact Patrick Foley at LAPD's Pacific Division at 310-482-6313, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After business hours, callers can reach the watch commander at 310-482-6334 or call 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through lacrimestoppers.org.

Editor's Note: This story includes reporting from City News Service, a content partner of Westside Current.