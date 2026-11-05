Suspect Faces 11 Felony Counts in Downtown Santa Monica Vandalism Case

SANTA MONICA - A vandalism suspect accused of causing more than $30,000 in damage across downtown Santa Monica has been charged with 11 felony vandalism counts, including an incident that left a Third Street restaurant's glass entrance door shattered.

An officer arrived at the restaurant with its alarm still sounding, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. An image shared by police shows most of the glass missing from one wooden door, with broken glass covering the threshold and spreading across the floor around a menu stand.

Officers spotted and recognized the suspect a few days later and made an arrest, police said. Investigators linked the suspect to 10 other vandalism incidents downtown.

The District Attorney's Office filed the charges, according to the department.