Firefighters Union Thanks Voters for Answering Its Call for Help

LOS ANGELES - The union representing Los Angeles firefighters thanked voters Thursday for answering its call for help, declaring victory for a sales tax increase it says will help hire firefighters and paramedics and purchase new fire trucks, engines and ambulances.

"We're grateful and humbled by the support we've received from LA City voters. When they call, we show up. Now, they've answered our call for help," United Firefighters of Los Angeles City President Doug Coates said.The union's declaration came late Thursday morning as Measure FD held 53.68% support. Ballots were still being counted, but UFLAC said it was clear the measure would win.The proposal followed the January 2025 fires that destroyed thousands of homes in Pacific Palisades and killed 12 people. Revenue would fund new fire stations, additional recruits and equipment upgrades."It will allow the LAFD to hire desperately needed firefighters, paramedics, and purchase new fire trucks, engines and ambulances so that we can arrive on time when L.A. residents need us the most," Coates added.Measure FD would raise Los Angeles' sales tax from 10.25% to 10.75%. The half-cent increase would add 50 cents to every $100 in taxable purchases.Thursday morning's results showed 430,576 votes in favor and 371,505 against, or 46.32%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Counting continued and results were being updated.The union has argued the department needs more funding. LAFD has about 3,400 firefighters across 106 fire stations, according to UFLAC, which said the staffing number has not changed since the 1960s.Alongside his thanks, Coates said the union and department would have an obligation to honor voters' intentions and ensure the additional money goes only toward core LAFD services."UFLAC will track every single dollar and make sure that our Maintenance of Effort provision is followed so that the new revenue cannot be used to replace existing funding levels," Coates said.The measure includes annual audits and a citizens oversight committee. To collect the tax, the city would have to maintain LAFD's share of discretionary funding at least at its average over the 10 fiscal years immediately preceding the measure's operative date.The Los Angeles Police Protective League, representing LAPD officers, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association opposed Measure FD, citing affordability concerns and the greater burden on taxpayers.Editor's Note: This story includes reporting from City News Service, a content partner of Westside Current.