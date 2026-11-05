Raman Extends Advantage Over Bass as Mayoral Count Continues

LOS ANGELES - Councilwoman Nithya Raman has expanded her lead over Mayor Karen Bass to 34,654 votes in the Los Angeles mayor's race, extending an advantage she gained after overcoming the incumbent's early lead.

Raman holds 429,450 votes, or 52.10%, compared with Bass's 394,796 votes, or 47.90%, in the updated county election tally. The figures put Raman ahead by 4.2 percentage points. The results remain preliminary, with outstanding ballots still to be counted.Her lead has increased by 8,530 votes - nearly a third - since just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she held a 26,124-vote advantage.The growing gap marks a reversal from the opening returns, when Bass led by just under 10,000 votes. The incumbent was still narrowly ahead just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 50.07% to Raman's 49.93%.The winner will lead a city confronting housing and homelessness challenges as it prepares for the 2028 Olympics. On the Westside, the next mayor will also oversee City Hall's role in recovery from the Palisades Fire."Change feels good, doesn't it," Raman said in a speech to supporters at the Greek Theatre. "We have so much to celebrate tonight here in Los Angeles. This election is about change too, a city that was engineered over the last few decades to resist change, and the people right here, who said enough is enough, before for too long our broken and unjust status quo has convinced Angelenos that this is the best that we can do."Bass, in a statement to City News Service, described serving as mayor as the honor of a lifetime and emphasized her commitment to Los Angeles."I have seen communities come together to stand up for one another, and I have seen people refuse to give up on the city, even when challenges before us seemed overwhelming. That is the Los Angeles I know. That is the city that I love, and this is the Los Angeles that I will never stop fighting for," Bass added.The candidates have offered different approaches to issues affecting Westside neighborhoods, particularly encampments and the cost of moving people into housing.Bass has made Inside Safe, her program moving people from encampments into temporary housing, a centerpiece of her administration. Raman supported its funding on the City Council but has challenged its costs and long-term effectiveness, arguing temporary placements must lead to permanent homes.Their differences over homelessness policy also extend to Municipal Code Section 41.18, which restricts encampments in designated locations. Bass has defended the ordinance while saying it should be used sparingly. Raman has opposed it, arguing it moves encampments between neighborhoods without resolving homelessness, though she said during an Oct. 13 debate she would not seek its repeal.Raman has pledged to reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and encampments by at least 50% by the 2028 Olympics. Her campaign platform also promises to develop the capacity to effectively eliminate long-term encampments by the end of her first term in areas where Angelenos live and conduct everyday activities.On housing, Bass has emphasized Executive Directive 1, which accelerates approvals for qualifying 100% affordable housing projects. Revisions issued July 1, 2024 added tenant and historic-resource protections.Raman has proposed easing barriers to construction while strengthening eviction protections and limiting rent increases on rent-stabilized apartments. Major changes to those rules would require City Council approval, while her homelessness commitments would depend on available housing and cooperation with county agencies.Raman's advantage in the updated tally stands at 34,654 votes, up from 26,124 Wednesday afternoon.