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🛒 Westport, CT Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Westport has a nice mix of front-of-store and office-based customer roles right now. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.
Sales Assistant
- Employer: Centra
- Location: Westport, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: On application
- Application deadline: 11/17/2026
Customer-facing role where you keep shoppers happy, answer questions, and keep shelves looking sharp. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and like a fast-paced store setting.
Patient Care Coordinator / Customer Success Representative
- Employer: Reliable Respiratory
- Location: Westport, CT (hybrid – office ~2x/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based customer role supporting patients who use medical equipment like CPAPs and insulin pumps. You’ll manage key accounts, process orders, verify insurance, and help patients understand their care and costs; bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of customer service required.
If something here feels like a match, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.