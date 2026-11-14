🛒 Westport, CT Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Westport has a nice mix of front-of-store and office-based customer roles right now. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Centra

Centra Location: Westport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: On application

Application deadline: 11/17/2026

Customer-facing role where you keep shoppers happy, answer questions, and keep shelves looking sharp. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and like a fast-paced store setting.

Employer: Reliable Respiratory

Reliable Respiratory Location: Westport, CT (hybrid – office ~2x/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer role supporting patients who use medical equipment like CPAPs and insulin pumps. You’ll manage key accounts, process orders, verify insurance, and help patients understand their care and costs; bachelor’s degree and 1+ year of customer service required.

If something here feels like a match, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.