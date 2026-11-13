Westport’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from boutique investment shops to growing professional services firms. If you’re strong with numbers and like fast-paced work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a growing law firm)

Jobot (for a growing law firm) Location: Westport, CT (role is fully remote )

(role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)

Senior-level AP role handling high-volume, full-cycle accounts payable for a legal/professional services environment. You’ll own invoice processing, vendor payments, reconciliations, and month-end close support, and you must have law firm or legal services AP experience.

Employer: Leargas Capital

Location: Westport, CT (in-office only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), dental insurance, health insurance

Hands-on quant/analytics role at a small, fast-growing alternative asset manager focused on US mortality-linked markets. You’ll lead pricing and valuation models, work with large datasets, use Excel/VBA and SQL, and help shape investment strategy directly with senior leadership.

Employer: Atlas Search (recruiting for a financial services firm)

(recruiting for a financial services firm) Location: Westport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year (base)

Lead the AP function and team for a financial services firm, overseeing invoice processing, vendor relationships, employee expenses, payments, and month-end close. Good fit if you have 5+ years AP experience, prior management, and a background in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Westport employers often shape roles around strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.