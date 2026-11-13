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🏥 Westport, CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Westport and nearby towns are busy hiring in healthcare right now, from psychiatry leadership to flexible part-time eye care. If you want strong pay or a lighter schedule, there’s something here to check out.
Physician Psychiatry – Medical Director, Adult Mood Disorders Unit
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local hospital/health system)
- Location: Westport, CT
- Salary: $320,000 – $330,000/year (estimate from employer)
- Type: Full-time
Lead the Adult Mood Disorders Inpatient Unit as Medical Director with a Monday–Friday schedule and no required after-hours call. You’ll guide an experienced behavioral health team, treat mood, anxiety, and trauma-related disorders, and may be eligible for an academic appointment with dedicated teaching time in a psychiatry residency program. Optional moonlighting is available for extra income; board-certified psychiatrists with CT license are encouraged to apply.
Inpatient Psychiatrist (Adult, 22-Bed Unit)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Staples, CT (short drive from Westport)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Provide patient-centered care on a 22-bed adult inpatient unit, handling assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning. This role is a good fit if you enjoy team-based care and teaching, as you’ll work closely with a multidisciplinary staff and help train psychiatry residents and medical students. Board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists with strong communication skills are ideal.
Part-Time Optometrist (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
- Employer: Vision People of Bellmore
- Location: Westport, CT
- Pay: $700/day
- Type: Part-time (Tuesdays & Thursdays)
Join a community-focused eye care practice that’s been serving patients for over 35 years. You’ll perform full eye exams, manage ocular disease, prescribe glasses and contacts, and work closely with the optical team, all in an in-person, two-day-per-week schedule that’s great for work–life balance. Must have a Doctor of Optometry (OD) and an active state license.
If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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