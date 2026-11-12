⚖️ Several Legal Openings in Westport, CT with Big Upside

Westport’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand from firms and private clients. If you’re an attorney looking for your next move, these roles span litigation, general practice, and ultra–high-net-worth planning.

Employer: Coffey Modica LLP

Coffey Modica LLP Location: Westport, CT (hybrid – 3 days in office )

(hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience (2–5+ years)

Defense litigation role with your own caseload from day one, handling matters like medical malpractice, employment defense, NY Labor Law, and catastrophic injury. You’ll get hands-on trial work, direct client contact, and a hybrid schedule with full benefits and bonus potential; CT Bar required, NY a plus.

Employer: Maya Murphy, P.C.

Location: Westport, CT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Broad practice role in a multi-practice firm covering employment, family, criminal, personal injury, education, and business law. Good fit if you like varied work, direct client counseling, and courtroom time, with a focus on clear communication and client service; CT Bar required, NY a plus.

Employer: Brewer Morris (recruiting for a family office)

(recruiting for a family office) Location: Westport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $400,000 – $650,000

Senior Trusts & Estates / Private Wealth role in a sophisticated family office, focused on complex, multi-generational planning and cross-border work. Ideal if you have 7+ years in T&E, strong technical skills, and experience with UHNW clients; LL.M. in Tax or Estate Planning is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.