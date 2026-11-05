🧑‍💼 Westport, CT HR Jobs With Multiple Hybrid Opportunities

Westport’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who like building systems, leading recruiting, and working in hybrid roles.

Below are several strong Human Resources openings in Westport, CT you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Slide

Slide Location: Westport, CT (modern BCDR/tech company)

(modern BCDR/tech company) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125K – $155K

Own full‑cycle recruiting for Sales, Marketing, Community, and RevOps as Slide scales. Great fit if you’ve built GTM pipelines at high‑growth SaaS companies and want to help design the recruiting function from the ground up. Strong benefits, 401(k), and lots of room to shape process and strategy.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers

Location: Westport, CT (Hybrid, 2+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107K – $120K

Lead full‑cycle recruiting for Hospital Managers, Regional Managers, and some corporate roles across 400+ veterinary hospitals. Ideal if you like high‑volume, multi‑location recruiting and partnering closely with operations leaders. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, pet discounts, parental leave, and wellbeing support.

Employer: CenterPass

Location: Hybrid near Westport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role owning payroll, benefits, and HRIS in a growing, East Coast vegetation‑management network. Great for someone who knows prevailing wage and union payroll, wants to lead an HRIS implementation, and enjoys building clean, scalable processes in a start‑up environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and roles like these often evolve with the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.