💰 Westport, CT Finance Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Westport’s finance scene is busy right now, with several firms hiring for sharp, numbers-focused talent. If you’ve got strong analytical skills and like working close to the action, these are worth a look.

Employer: Soul Equity Solutions (for a lower middle-market PE firm)

Soul Equity Solutions (for a lower middle-market PE firm) Location: Westport, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$215,000 total compensation

Hands-on private equity role supporting deal sourcing, financial modeling, and portfolio company growth. Ideal if you have 2–4 years in IB/PE/transactions and want direct exposure to deals, management teams, and investment committees.

Employer: Leargas Capital

Location: Westport, CT (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000 per year

Quant-heavy role at a boutique alternative asset manager investing in mortality-linked assets. You’ll lead pricing and valuation models, work with big data sets, and report directly to senior leadership—great fit if you love Excel, VBA, SQL, and building models that drive real investment decisions.

Employer: Newman’s Own, Inc.

Location: Westport, CT (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Core FP&A role owning forecasts, P&L models, and management reporting for a well-known CPG brand with a mission-driven foundation. Best for someone with 5–7 years CPG FP&A experience who enjoys partnering with Sales, Marketing, and Supply Chain to turn data into clear business decisions.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.