📅 Veterans Day services & band program at Town Hall

📅 Veterans Day services will be held in Westport on Wednesday, November 11 at Town Hall auditorium, 110 Myrtle Avenue.

The schedule:

10:30 AM – The Westport Community Band will perform a “Patriotic Salute to All Veterans” with marches and patriotic music.

– The will perform a with marches and patriotic music. 11:00 AM – Veterans Day services begin.

The public is invited, so you can bring family, friends, and especially any veterans you know to honor their service.

Everything takes place indoors at Town Hall.