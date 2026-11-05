⚠️ Extended Saturday yard waste hours and fees at Bayberry

🚧 Extended Saturday yard waste hours at Bayberry Brush The Town’s Yard Waste Site at 180 Bayberry Lane has started extended Saturday hours. When: Saturdays, 7:00 A.M. – 2:45 P.M. , from October 31, 2026 through December 12, 2026

Saturdays, , from Who: Westport residents with valid proof of residency

with valid proof of residency Cost: Free to dump up to six 30-gallon bags (or similar containers) of leaves No plastic bags accepted Vans, pickups, or tag‑along trailers over the 6‑bag limit: $40.00 per load Vehicles or trailers larger than a standard pickup with a 4' x 8' bed: $90.00 per ton Vehicles with a 9-foot body or that have been enlarged beyond factory size: $90.00 per ton

Dump tickets are required for paid loads and can be bought at Town Hall Public Works Department, Monday–Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

More Info: Extended Saturday Hours have begun at the Bayberry...