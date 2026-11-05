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Westport
⚠️ Extended Saturday yard waste hours and fees at Bayberry
3 days ago
🚧 Extended Saturday yard waste hours at Bayberry Brush
The Town’s Yard Waste Site at 180 Bayberry Lane has started extended Saturday hours.
- When: Saturdays, 7:00 A.M. – 2:45 P.M., from October 31, 2026 through December 12, 2026
- Who: Westport residents with valid proof of residency
- Cost:
- Free to dump up to six 30-gallon bags (or similar containers) of leaves
- No plastic bags accepted
- Vans, pickups, or tag‑along trailers over the 6‑bag limit: $40.00 per load
- Vehicles or trailers larger than a standard pickup with a 4' x 8' bed: $90.00 per ton
- Vehicles with a 9-foot body or that have been enlarged beyond factory size: $90.00 per ton
Dump tickets are required for paid loads and can be bought at Town Hall Public Works Department, Monday–Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
More Info: Extended Saturday Hours have begun at the Bayberry...
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