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Westport

⚠️ Extended Saturday yard waste hours and fees at Bayberry

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0JBd_1GnIzn2N00

🚧 Extended Saturday yard waste hours at Bayberry Brush

The Town’s Yard Waste Site at 180 Bayberry Lane has started extended Saturday hours.

  • When: Saturdays, 7:00 A.M. – 2:45 P.M., from October 31, 2026 through December 12, 2026
  • Who: Westport residents with valid proof of residency
  • Cost:
    • Free to dump up to six 30-gallon bags (or similar containers) of leaves
    • No plastic bags accepted
    • Vans, pickups, or tag‑along trailers over the 6‑bag limit: $40.00 per load
    • Vehicles or trailers larger than a standard pickup with a 4' x 8' bed: $90.00 per ton
    • Vehicles with a 9-foot body or that have been enlarged beyond factory size: $90.00 per ton

Dump tickets are required for paid loads and can be bought at Town Hall Public Works Department, Monday–Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

More Info: Extended Saturday Hours have begun at the Bayberry...

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