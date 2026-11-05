🛒 Westover, WV Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Westover’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring and offering steady hours plus solid perks. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Westover, WV

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you want flexible hours, fast-paced work, and a clear training path with a big national pharmacy.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Westover, WV

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Benefits (with 30-hour week): Health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours

Same core duties as the full-time role—cashiering, stocking, customer help, and photo/web pickup—but with part-time flexibility. Nice option if you want benefits without a full 40-hour schedule.

Employer: Menards

Location: Westover, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun )

Not listed (extra ) Perks: Store discount, profit sharing, gym/car/phone discounts, medical & dental plans, on-the-job training, advancement in a promote-from-within culture

Help customers find what they need, keep the store looking good, and learn different parts of the business. Great if you want a long-term retail career with room to move up and earn more over time.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.