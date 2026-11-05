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🛒 Westover, WV Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Westover’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains hiring and offering steady hours plus solid perks. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate – Temporary (Full-Time)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Westover, WV
- Type: Full-time, temporary
- Pay: $15–$19/hour
Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you want flexible hours, fast-paced work, and a clear training path with a big national pharmacy.
Customer Service Associate – Temporary (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Westover, WV
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Pay: $15–$19/hour
- Benefits (with 30-hour week): Health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours
Same core duties as the full-time role—cashiering, stocking, customer help, and photo/web pickup—but with part-time flexibility. Nice option if you want benefits without a full 40-hour schedule.
Full-Time Sales
- Employer: Menards
- Location: Westover, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)
- Perks: Store discount, profit sharing, gym/car/phone discounts, medical & dental plans, on-the-job training, advancement in a promote-from-within culture
Help customers find what they need, keep the store looking good, and learn different parts of the business. Great if you want a long-term retail career with room to move up and earn more over time.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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