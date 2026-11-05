🛒 Multiple Thrift Store Roles in Westover, AL – Customer-Facing & Backroom

Westover has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, especially if you like thrift stores and steady, hands-on work.

Employer: Vapor Thrift Store (Vapor Ministries)

Vapor Thrift Store (Vapor Ministries) Location: Westover, AL

Type: Full-time (8–40 hours/week, depending on need)

You’ll sort, price, and stock donated items so they’re ready to sell, while also helping customers on the floor. This is a good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like fast-paced work with clear goals.

Employer: Vapor Thrift Store (Vapor Ministries)

Vapor Thrift Store (Vapor Ministries) Location: Westover, AL

Type: Full-time (8–40 hours/week, depending on need)

Front-of-store role focused on greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the sales floor tidy and stocked. Great if you enjoy talking with people, handling cash/credit, and keeping the store looking sharp.

Employer: Vapor Thrift Store (Vapor Ministries)

Vapor Thrift Store (Vapor Ministries) Location: Westover, AL

Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week)

Similar to the Processing Team Member role but focused on clothing. You’ll sort, price, and stock apparel, hit daily/weekly processing goals, and help customers when needed.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.