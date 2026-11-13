Weston has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from pizza and auto parts to banking. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Weston, WV

Type: Full-time or part-time (entry-level retail sales)

Full-time or part-time (entry-level retail sales) Salary: Not listed

Help DIY customers find the right parts, answer questions, and do simple services like battery installs and wiper changes. Good fit if you enjoy cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and like staying active with stocking, inventory, and some light delivery.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Location: 535 E 3rd St, Weston, WV

Type: Part-time, especially evenings and late nights

Part-time, especially evenings and late nights Salary: Starting at $11/hour, with raises as you complete training

Take orders, make pizzas, run the register, and keep the store clean in a fast-paced, team-focused shop. No experience needed, must be 16+, and the store is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day for family time.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Weston, WV (branch office)

Type: Full-time, in-branch

Full-time, in-branch Salary: Not listed

Be a “financial concierge” for walk-in customers—handle everyday transactions, talk through their money goals, and match them with the right accounts and services. Requires a HS diploma/GED plus 1 year of customer service (or a bachelor’s degree) and comfort using banking tech and following security rules.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.