🏥 Weston, WI Midwife Roles: Multiple CNM & Lead CNM Openings

Weston’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, and midwives are in high demand. If you’re a CNM who loves patient-centered OB/GYN care, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr)

Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr) Location: Weston, WI (3501 Cranberry Blvd)

(3501 Cranberry Blvd) Type: Full-time , varied shifts, 40 hours/week

, varied shifts, Salary: Not listed

Lead the midwifery team in a thriving OB/GYN practice, practicing at the top of your license with strong clinical support. You’ll provide full-scope midwifery care (prenatal through postpartum, newborn, and well-woman) and help shape care standards for women’s health in the Weston/Wausau area.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr)

Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr) Location: Weston, WI (3501 Cranberry Blvd)

(3501 Cranberry Blvd) Type: Full-time , varied shifts, 40 hours/week

, varied shifts, Salary: Not listed

Same Lead CNM role, posted on Indeed for easier applying if you prefer that platform. Full-scope midwifery plus leadership responsibilities, with benefits through Sanford and a focus on collaborative, patient-centered OB/GYN care.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr)

Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr) Location: Weston, WI (3501 Cranberry Blvd)

(3501 Cranberry Blvd) Type: Full-time , varied shifts, 40 hours/week

, varied shifts, Salary: Not listed

Full-scope CNM role in a busy OB/GYN practice where you’ll co-manage high-risk pregnancies, attend births, and provide gynecologic and well-woman care. Strong team support, full benefits through Sanford, and a family-friendly community with four-season outdoor fun.

Employer: Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr)

Marshfield Clinic Health System (Sanford Health – Marsh Weston Ctr) Location: Weston, WI (3501 Cranberry Blvd)

(3501 Cranberry Blvd) Type: Full-time , varied shifts, 40 hours/week

, varied shifts, Salary: Not listed

Same CNM opportunity, shared on Indeed for quick apply. You’ll handle prenatal, intrapartum, postpartum, newborn, and gynecologic care, with the ability to order tests and prescribe within state regulations.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.