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Local Authority
💰 Weston Power Choice sets 16.243¢/kWh rate for 2026–2027
7 days ago
💰 Fixed Weston Power Choice electricity rate for 2026–2027
Weston has announced the new Weston Power Choice electricity supply rate.
- The current program price is 16.243 ¢/kWh (shown on your bill as $0.16243/kWh).
- This price is fixed from December 2026 through December 2027.
- You are free to leave the program at any time with no fee or penalty.
- The Town notes the program has often been cheaper than Eversource in the past, but future Eversource prices are unknown, so savings are not guaranteed.
If you’re a Weston resident on Weston Power Choice, check your bill for the $0.16243/kWh supply line and decide if you want to stay with the fixed rate or switch suppliers.
More Info: Weston Power Choice • Weston, MA
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