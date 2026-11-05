💰 Weston Power Choice sets 16.243¢/kWh rate for 2026–2027

💰 Fixed Weston Power Choice electricity rate for 2026–2027

Weston has announced the new Weston Power Choice electricity supply rate.

The current program price is 16.243 ¢/kWh (shown on your bill as $0.16243/kWh ).

(shown on your bill as ). This price is fixed from December 2026 through December 2027 .

. You are free to leave the program at any time with no fee or penalty .

with . The Town notes the program has often been cheaper than Eversource in the past, but future Eversource prices are unknown, so savings are not guaranteed.

If you’re a Weston resident on Weston Power Choice, check your bill for the $0.16243/kWh supply line and decide if you want to stay with the fixed rate or switch suppliers.