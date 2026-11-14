Weston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for travel clinicians and hands-on patient care. If you’re open to contracts or flexible hours, there’s good money and solid benefits on the table.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Weston, FL

Weston, FL Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

, , , Estimated Pay: $1,873 per week

This IR RN travel role is great if you want strong pay, steady hours, and a change of scenery. Benefits start day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and more).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Weston, FL

Weston, FL Type: Full-time Travel , 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr night shifts

, , , Estimated Pay: $2,122 – $2,344 per week

Hospital-based MRI Tech contract with ASAP start, ideal if you have 2+ years MRI experience and ARRT/ARMRIT/CAMRT. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and day-one benefits.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Weston, FL (Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital)

Weston, FL (Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital) Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr night shifts

, , , Estimated Pay: $2,322 per week

Night-shift MRI Tech role at a major hospital, with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and housing options. Good fit if you like big-system experience and want strong support from an in-house clinical team.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Weston, FL

Weston, FL Type: Full-time Travel , 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr night shifts

, , , Estimated Pay: $2,707 per week

High-paying MRI Tech travel contract with one of the higher weekly rates in town. Agency is nurse-founded and focuses on competitive pay packages and strong support.

Employer: Pure Aesthetics Spa

Pure Aesthetics Spa Location: Weston Town Center, Weston, FL

Weston Town Center, Weston, FL Type: Part-time , flexible hours, in-person

, flexible hours, in-person Pay: $20.00 – $60.00 per hour (hourly + commission + tips)

Busy spa role for a licensed esthetician/laser tech with 1+ year experience who speaks fluent Spanish. Great if you love the beauty side of healthcare and want extra income with flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or employer—they often have similar openings they don’t always post.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.