📢 City seeking proposals for 6th Street sidewalk project support

The City of Westmorland is asking for proposals from qualified firms to provide Resident Engineering and Construction Management Services for the 6th Street Sidewalk and Pedestrian Improvement Project between Center Street and B Street.

Proposal deadline: No later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026

No later than Bid documents: Available on the City of Westmorland website or at the city address listed in the official notice

Available on the or at the city address listed in the official notice Contact for questions: Ramiro Barajas, Public Works Director

Email: rbarajas@cityofwestmorland.net

Phone: (760) 344-9271

This notice is mainly for engineering and construction management firms interested in working on the project. Residents may see future sidewalk and pedestrian improvements along 6th Street as a result of this contract.