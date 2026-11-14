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Westmorland
📢 Westmorland seeks engineering proposals for 6th Street sidewalk
12 days ago
📢 City seeking proposals for 6th Street sidewalk project support
The City of Westmorland is asking for proposals from qualified firms to provide Resident Engineering and Construction Management Services for the 6th Street Sidewalk and Pedestrian Improvement Project between Center Street and B Street.
- Proposal deadline: No later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026
- Bid documents: Available on the City of Westmorland website or at the city address listed in the official notice
- Contact for questions: Ramiro Barajas, Public Works Director
Email: rbarajas@cityofwestmorland.net
Phone: (760) 344-9271
This notice is mainly for engineering and construction management firms interested in working on the project. Residents may see future sidewalk and pedestrian improvements along 6th Street as a result of this contract.
More Info: REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – Resident Engineering and C...
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