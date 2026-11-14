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Westmoreland County
📢 24/7 support after suicide or overdose loss in Westmoreland
4 days ago
📢 24/7 support after suicide or overdose loss in Westmoreland County
If you’ve lost a loved one to suicide or drug overdose, you do not have to go through it alone.
The Westmoreland County LOSS/DOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors/Drug Overdose Survivor Support) Team offers:
- Emotional support and comfort
- Connections to local resources
- Responses either on-scene during an emergency or later, when you’re ready
The team is made up of trained volunteers who have themselves been directly impacted by suicide or overdose loss.
Help is available 24/7:
- Call (724) 535-1829 any time
- Visit rayofhopewestmoreland.org for more information and resources
Please share this with anyone in Westmoreland County who may be grieving a suicide or overdose loss.
More Info: The Westmoreland County LOSS/DOSS Team is Here to ...
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