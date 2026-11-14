📢 24/7 support after suicide or overdose loss in Westmoreland County

If you’ve lost a loved one to suicide or drug overdose, you do not have to go through it alone.

The Westmoreland County LOSS/DOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors/Drug Overdose Survivor Support) Team offers:

Emotional support and comfort

Connections to local resources

Responses either on-scene during an emergency or later, when you’re ready

The team is made up of trained volunteers who have themselves been directly impacted by suicide or overdose loss.

Help is available 24/7:

Call (724) 535-1829 any time

any time Visit rayofhopewestmoreland.org for more information and resources

Please share this with anyone in Westmoreland County who may be grieving a suicide or overdose loss.