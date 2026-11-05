Free Certified Peer Specialist training in Pittsburgh

Peerstar is offering a free Certified Peer Specialist (CPS) Trainee Program in Pittsburgh for people who want to support older adults in the community. Training runs December 7–11, 2026 (in person) and December 14–18, 2026 (virtual) from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM each day at the Peerstar Office, Foster Plaza Building 9, 750 Holiday Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, with flexible part-time and full-time job options, competitive pay and benefits, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus after course completion and successful hire. Seats are limited; to reserve a spot in the December training cohort, email ksteininger@peerstarllc.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by PA CareerLink Westmoreland County at Youngwood