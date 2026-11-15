Westmont neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from a twin mattress set to pretty glass decor. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Select Comfort twin mattress with pump, mattress cover, frame, and box spring

Condition: Pump works (no other details given)

Location: Free in the alley off Norfolk in Westmont, between Adams and Grant – north alley (near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL)

Source: nextdoor.com

A full twin bed setup ready to go, including the adjustable Select Comfort mattress and working pump. Everything is set out in the alley for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small ceramic vase and candle holder set

Condition: Not specified

Location: Near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, matching pieces that are perfect for home decor. Nice for a shelf, side table, or bathroom counter.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tall glass vases (can be used as candle holders)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

These tall glass pieces are perfect for home decor. Use them as vases for flowers or as candle holders for a centerpiece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of four glass jars for tea candles

Details: Glass jars with embossed design

Condition: Not specified

Location: Near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

A matching set of four small jars, great for tea lights or as small decorative containers around your home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Westmont tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and reach out or head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.