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🎁 Free Home Finds in Westmont — Mattresses, Decor & More
Westmont neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from a twin mattress set to pretty glass decor. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Select Comfort Twin Mattress with Box Spring and Frame
Item: Select Comfort twin mattress with pump, mattress cover, frame, and box spring
Condition: Pump works (no other details given)
Location: Free in the alley off Norfolk in Westmont, between Adams and Grant – north alley (near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL)
Source: nextdoor.com
A full twin bed setup ready to go, including the adjustable Select Comfort mattress and working pump. Everything is set out in the alley for easy pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Ceramic Vase and Candle Holder Set
Item: Small ceramic vase and candle holder set
Condition: Not specified
Location: Near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, matching pieces that are perfect for home decor. Nice for a shelf, side table, or bathroom counter.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Candle Holder / Tall Glass Vases
Item: Tall glass vases (can be used as candle holders)
Condition: Not specified
Location: Near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
These tall glass pieces are perfect for home decor. Use them as vases for flowers or as candle holders for a centerpiece.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Tea Candle Glass Jars
Item: Set of four glass jars for tea candles
Details: Glass jars with embossed design
Condition: Not specified
Location: Near Naperville Road–Westmont, Westmont, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
A matching set of four small jars, great for tea lights or as small decorative containers around your home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Westmont tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and reach out or head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.