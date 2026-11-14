📢 Westmont honors firefighters and EMA members for lifesaving work

At the November 12, 2026 Village of Westmont Fire Public Safety Committee meeting, the Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) recognized several team members for outstanding service.

Lifesaving Awards – Cardiac Emergency

Honored for exceptional teamwork and care that helped a 70-year-old woman survive a cardiac emergency:

Firefighter/Paramedic Anna Bzdyk

Firefighter/Paramedic Landon Despot

Firefighter/EMT Steven Lopez

Firefighter/EMT Freddy Rangel

Lieutenant/Paramedic Ernesto Galvan – Teamwork Award

Lifesaving Awards – Reported Drowning

For a difficult, time‑critical rescue at a residential retention pond near 67th Street and Park Avenue, where they restored the patient’s pulse:

Michael O'Connor, Anna Bzdyk, Marc Skowronski, Eric Rasmussen, Jax Canik, Brittany Fane, Joseph Newton – Lifesaving Awards

– Lifesaving Awards Keegan Daly, Chris Gerlich, Liam O'Connor, Rick Aquino, John Falvey – Teamwork Awards

Promotions – Fire Department

Ryan Bezely, Jess Schumacher, Dale Penn – promoted to Lieutenant

EMA Service Awards

Robert Barr – 50 years of service (1976–2026)

– of service (1976–2026) Stephen Barr – 35 years of service (1991–2026)

The Village thanks all recipients for their dedication to the Westmont community.