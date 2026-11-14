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📢 Westmont honors firefighters for lifesaving rescues and service
📢 Westmont honors firefighters and EMA members for lifesaving work
At the November 12, 2026 Village of Westmont Fire Public Safety Committee meeting, the Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) recognized several team members for outstanding service.
Lifesaving Awards – Cardiac Emergency
Honored for exceptional teamwork and care that helped a 70-year-old woman survive a cardiac emergency:
- Firefighter/Paramedic Anna Bzdyk
- Firefighter/Paramedic Landon Despot
- Firefighter/EMT Steven Lopez
- Firefighter/EMT Freddy Rangel
- Lieutenant/Paramedic Ernesto Galvan – Teamwork Award
Lifesaving Awards – Reported Drowning
For a difficult, time‑critical rescue at a residential retention pond near 67th Street and Park Avenue, where they restored the patient’s pulse:
- Michael O'Connor, Anna Bzdyk, Marc Skowronski, Eric Rasmussen, Jax Canik, Brittany Fane, Joseph Newton – Lifesaving Awards
- Keegan Daly, Chris Gerlich, Liam O'Connor, Rick Aquino, John Falvey – Teamwork Awards
Promotions – Fire Department
- Ryan Bezely, Jess Schumacher, Dale Penn – promoted to Lieutenant
EMA Service Awards
- Robert Barr – 50 years of service (1976–2026)
- Stephen Barr – 35 years of service (1991–2026)
The Village thanks all recipients for their dedication to the Westmont community.
More Info: Life Saving Awards, Service Awards & Promotions Pr...
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