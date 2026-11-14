📢 Westmont honors firefighters and EMA members for lifesaving work

At the Nov. 12, 2026 Village of Westmont Fire Public Safety Committee meeting, the Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency recognized several team members for outstanding service.

Lifesaving Awards – Cardiac emergency

Honored for saving a 70-year-old woman during a critical cardiac event:

Firefighter/Paramedic Anna Bzdyk

Firefighter/Paramedic Landon Despot

Firefighter/EMT Steven Lopez

Firefighter/EMT Freddy Rangel

Lieutenant/Paramedic Ernesto Galvan – Teamwork Award

Lifesaving Awards – Drowning incident near 67th St & Park Ave

Recognized for bringing back a patient’s pulse after a reported drowning at a residential retention pond:

Michael O'Connor, Anna Bzdyk, Marc Skowronski, Eric Rasmussen, Jax Canik, Brittany Fane, Joseph Newton – Lifesaving Awards

Keegan Daly, Chris Gerlich, Liam O'Connor, Rick Aquino, John Falvey – Teamwork Awards

Promotions

Ryan Bezely, Jess Schumacher, Dale Penn – promoted to Lieutenant

EMA Service Awards

Robert Barr – 50 years of service (1976–2026)

– of service (1976–2026) Stephen Barr – 35 years of service (1991–2026)

The Village thanks all recipients for their dedication to the Westmont community.