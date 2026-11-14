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📢 Westmont honors lifesaving firefighters and EMA volunteers
📢 Westmont honors firefighters and EMA members for lifesaving work
At the Nov. 12, 2026 Village of Westmont Fire Public Safety Committee meeting, the Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency recognized several team members for outstanding service.
Lifesaving Awards – Cardiac emergency
Honored for saving a 70-year-old woman during a critical cardiac event:
- Firefighter/Paramedic Anna Bzdyk
- Firefighter/Paramedic Landon Despot
- Firefighter/EMT Steven Lopez
- Firefighter/EMT Freddy Rangel
- Lieutenant/Paramedic Ernesto Galvan – Teamwork Award
Lifesaving Awards – Drowning incident near 67th St & Park Ave
Recognized for bringing back a patient’s pulse after a reported drowning at a residential retention pond:
- Michael O'Connor, Anna Bzdyk, Marc Skowronski, Eric Rasmussen, Jax Canik, Brittany Fane, Joseph Newton – Lifesaving Awards
- Keegan Daly, Chris Gerlich, Liam O'Connor, Rick Aquino, John Falvey – Teamwork Awards
Promotions
- Ryan Bezely, Jess Schumacher, Dale Penn – promoted to Lieutenant
EMA Service Awards
- Robert Barr – 50 years of service (1976–2026)
- Stephen Barr – 35 years of service (1991–2026)
The Village thanks all recipients for their dedication to the Westmont community.
More Info: Life Saving Awards, Service Awards & Promotions Pr...
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