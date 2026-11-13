Westmont is busy right now for leadership roles, especially if you like building teams and owning results. Here are several strong management openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Jobot (award-winning design & construction firm)

Jobot (award-winning design & construction firm) Location: Westmont, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year + bonus

Lead commercial construction projects from concept to completion for a firm that designs and builds healthcare and specialty commercial spaces nationwide. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and quality, with benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, car allowance, bonuses, and growth potential.

Employer: Real AutoHaus Automotive

Location: Westmont, IL / Chicago Western Suburbs

Type: Full-time, Senior Leadership

Salary: $78,000 – $140,000 base + performance bonuses

Run day-to-day operations for a growing, family-owned, multi-shop automotive repair business. This role owns P&L, store performance, hiring and coaching managers, KPIs, and expansion, with executive-level pay, bonuses, and a direct line to ownership.

Employer: Berean Group International, Inc.

Location: Westmont, IL + Chicago-area client sites (hybrid)

Type: Contract (12–18 months, possible contract-to-hire)

Schedule: ~8am–5pm, Monday–Friday

Lead data center and critical systems projects focused on Building Automation (BAS) and Electrical Power Monitoring (EPMS). You’ll plan and coordinate installs, manage budgets and schedules, run project meetings, and visit local jobsites, using tools like MS Project, AutoCAD, and Microsoft Office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.