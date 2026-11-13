Westmont neighbors are giving away some useful free items, from solid wood furniture to a comfy couch. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these are worth a look.

Item: Free coffee table, solid wood with leather upholstery and three drawers

Approx. size: 3’9” L × 2’4” W × 1’6” H; drawers are about 2’ each

Condition notes: Heavy, solid piece; good for someone furnishing a home for the first time

Location: Tartan Lakes, Westmont, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Extra details:

May not fit in a small SUV

Due to weight, moving it requires three people and a dolly

No holds, first come, first served

Poster is unable to help move the table

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tufted couch with throw pillows

Color: Navy / dark blue

Brand: England Co.

Location: Listed in Westmont, DuPage County, Illinois (pickup is in/near Downers Grove)

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster has shared photos so you can see the style and condition before you go:

Pictures: https://trashnothing.com/pics/znSo8Pc

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Westmont and nearby towns tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.