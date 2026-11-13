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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Westmont and Nearby Today
Westmont neighbors are giving away some useful free items, from solid wood furniture to a comfy couch. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these are worth a look.
Free: Wooden Coffee Table (solid wood, leather, drawers)
Item: Free coffee table, solid wood with leather upholstery and three drawers
Approx. size: 3’9” L × 2’4” W × 1’6” H; drawers are about 2’ each
Condition notes: Heavy, solid piece; good for someone furnishing a home for the first time
Location: Tartan Lakes, Westmont, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Extra details:
- May not fit in a small SUV
- Due to weight, moving it requires three people and a dolly
- No holds, first come, first served
- Poster is unable to help move the table
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tufted Couch + throw pillows (Downers Grove)
Item: Tufted couch with throw pillows
Color: Navy / dark blue
Brand: England Co.
Location: Listed in Westmont, DuPage County, Illinois (pickup is in/near Downers Grove)
Source: trashnothing.com
The poster has shared photos so you can see the style and condition before you go:
- Pictures: https://trashnothing.com/pics/znSo8Pc
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Westmont and nearby towns tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.