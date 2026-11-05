📣 Westmont, IL Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Westmont has a nice mix of sales and client-facing roles right now, from insurance to smart home tech to construction lighting. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC Location: Westmont, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own personal insurance book of business and act as the main contact for clients. You’ll handle renewals, coverage recommendations, and contract reviews, using tools like EPIC and Excel while working with a large, fast-growing national broker.

Employer: ADT

Location: Westmont, IL

Type: Likely full-time (field operations role)

Likely full-time (field operations role) Hourly Pay: $18.70/hr

Average Earnings: ~$105,000/year with uncapped commissions

Blend sales, tech, and field work by helping homeowners design and install smart security systems. You’ll do in-home consultations, install devices, earn commissions, get paid training ($320/week extra during onboarding), and use a company vehicle for work.

Employer: Chicago Lightworks

Location: Westmont, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the sales process by building accurate, competitive quotes for lighting or construction projects. This is a good fit if you like numbers, blueprints, and vendor relationships, and want a detail-heavy role that still works closely with customers and internal teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.