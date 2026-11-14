Westminster is busy on the engineering side right now, with solid openings in both plant reliability and product design. If you’ve got a mechanical or electrical background, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sandvik Coromant

Sandvik Coromant Location: Westminster, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive benefits, 401(k), health, dental, disability)

You’ll lead preventive and predictive maintenance programs, improve uptime on production and utility equipment, and drive root-cause fixes using tools like FMEA and CMMS. Great fit if you have a BS in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering and 1–3 years’ maintenance/reliability experience in manufacturing.

Employer: ITT Inc. – Compact Automation

Location: Westminster, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $110,000 (plus medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement)

This role owns product design from concept and CAD modeling through validation and launch for custom actuators and automation products. Ideal if you have a BS in Engineering (Mech/Electrical) and 5+ years of product development experience, especially in automation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.