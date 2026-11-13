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🏭 Westminster, SC Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Westminster’s plants are busy right now, and several shops are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, tools, and steel, these are worth a look.
CNC Machinist – 2nd Shift (Starts at $19/hr + $1/hr premium)
- Employer: Sandvik Coromant
- Location: Westminster, SC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 PM – 11:15 PM)
- Pay: Starts at $19.00/hr + $1.00/hr shift premium (based on skills and experience)
Set up, program, and run advanced CNC grinding equipment in the SRT Reconditioning Area. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and want steady 2nd-shift work with a global manufacturer.
CNC Machinist – 3rd Shift ($19.00–$35.68/hr)
- Employer: Sandvik Coromant
- Location: Westminster, SC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: $19.00 – $35.68/hr (W3 pay classification)
Run and program CNC grinding and related equipment on 3rd shift, keeping production and quality on track. Great if you already have CNC experience and like night-shift hours with strong pay potential.
Fab/Welder Production Operator – Multiple Shifts
- Employer: Lift Technologies, Inc. (Lift-Tek)
- Location: Westminster, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, depends on experience (monthly bonus based on company performance)
Production welding on forklift and AGV parts using GMAW – Spray Arc in a busy plant. Multiple shifts (4x10 day or night, 3x12 weekend) plus shift differentials and in-house training for everyone from beginners to experienced MIG welders.
If one of these fits your skills or goals, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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