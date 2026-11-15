Westminster has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one is waiting at (or in foster with) the Humane Society of Carroll County and is ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Salem is a beautiful black adult kitty waiting at the shelter for her new family. If you’re looking for a classic, sleek house panther, she may be your match.

👉 Meet SALEM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Sushi is another lovely black adult cat hoping for a calm, caring home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet SUSHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: In a foster home

In a foster home Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Foster email: hsccfosterteam@gmail.com

From her foster family: Raisin is a silly, sweet girl with lots of kitten energy—her “orange vibes” are an 8/10! She is litter trained, loves treats, and is currently living with both a small and a large dog, doing well with both. She’ll keep you entertained with her playful nature.

👉 Meet RAISIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To talk with her foster family, email hsccfosterteam@gmail.com.

Status: In a foster home

In a foster home Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Foster email: hsccfosterteam@gmail.com

From her foster family: Anne is sweet and friendly with people and other pets. She has been around large dogs and cats of all ages in her foster home. She loves to play, can be snuggly, and spring toys are her favorite. Her foster says she’s a petite girl who could fit into most any household.

👉 Meet ANNE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To connect with her foster, email hsccfosterteam@gmail.com.

If you’re in or near Westminster, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the Humane Society of Carroll County at (410) 848-4810 ext.810 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.