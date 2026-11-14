🏥 Westminster, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Westminster’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both hands-on imaging work and high-level physician roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a quick look.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Part-time (Tuesday & Friday, 8:30am – 7:00pm )

(Tuesday & Friday, ) Pay: $18.00 – $23.00/hour

Work with advanced imaging tech while focusing on patient care and comfort. Role includes mammography and radiologic exams, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, HSA with employer funding, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local group)

(recruiting for a local group) Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $325,000 – $350,000/year (estimate from employer)

Join a stable group of 9 MDs and 7 CRNAs with a 29-year exclusive contract. Monday–Friday 7 am–3 pm with a post-call day off, 1:10 call, diverse caseload (thoracic, vascular, ortho, OB/GYN, GU, endoscopy), partnership track, 8 weeks’ vacation including CME, plus full benefits, malpractice, HSA, and 401(k). CompHealth also helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.