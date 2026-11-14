🍽️ Multiple McDaniel College Food Service Jobs in Westminster, MD

Westminster’s campus dining scene is busy, and McDaniel College is hiring. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these food service roles are worth a look.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Westminster, MD (McDaniel College)

Type: Full-time (nights and weekends required)

(nights and weekends required) Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle hot and cold food prep, keep the kitchen clean, and help with menu ideas for daily and special events. Good fit if you have 2+ years cooking experience and enjoy a busy, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

AVI Foodsystems Location: Westminster, MD (McDaniel College)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for students who want campus work: you’ll help prep food, set up stations, serve guests, and keep areas clean. Prior food service is preferred but not required—they mainly want a strong work ethic and a friendly attitude.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.