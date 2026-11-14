🛒 Westminster, MD Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Westminster’s front-line hiring is steady right now, especially in banking and auto services. If you like helping people face to face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Asbury Automotive Group

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour + commission

Help customers and technicians find the right auto parts at the counter, over the phone, and through the shop. This role comes with weekly pay, paid training, PTO, stock awards (select roles), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, parental leave, and employee discounts.

Employer: Farmers and Merchants Bank

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $17/hour

Work directly with walk-in banking customers, handle cash, and support daily branch operations. Offers a flexible schedule, paid time off, professional development help, and a referral program.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $19.00 – $28.84/hour

Be the face of the branch: greet customers, handle deposits and withdrawals, and help people use digital banking tools. This role focuses on strong customer service, accurate cash handling, and growth within a large regional bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.