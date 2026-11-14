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Westminster

🛒 Westminster, MD Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MVnj_1H5JiXtB00

Westminster’s front-line hiring is steady right now, especially in banking and auto services. If you like helping people face to face, these roles are worth a look.

Parts Counter

Employer: Asbury Automotive Group
Location: Westminster, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15/hour + commission

Help customers and technicians find the right auto parts at the counter, over the phone, and through the shop. This role comes with weekly pay, paid training, PTO, stock awards (select roles), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, parental leave, and employee discounts.

Customer Service Manager (I–III) / Part-Time

Employer: Farmers and Merchants Bank
Location: Westminster, MD
Type: Part-time, in-person
Pay: From $17/hour

Work directly with walk-in banking customers, handle cash, and support daily branch operations. Offers a flexible schedule, paid time off, professional development help, and a referral program.

Teller

Employer: M&T Bank
Location: Westminster, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay range: $19.00 – $28.84/hour

Be the face of the branch: greet customers, handle deposits and withdrawals, and help people use digital banking tools. This role focuses on strong customer service, accurate cash handling, and growth within a large regional bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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