Westminster’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time flexibility or a full-time step up. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25 – $16.75/hour

Entry-level, people-focused role where you bag groceries, help customers find items, grab carts, and keep the store tidy. Good fit if you’re 16+, want flexible hours, and like the idea of growing into other store roles, with perks like a 15% store discount and access to DailyPay.

Employer: M&T Bank

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $28.84/hour

Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and account questions while helping customers use digital tools. Great if you have at least 6 months of customer service and cash-handling experience and want a stable, professional setting with clear procedures and growth paths.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.13 – $22.28/hour

Key-holder role where you help run the store, coach the team, and drive sales when you’re the manager on duty. Good next step if you have 1+ year of retail or sales, like leading people, and enjoy helping customers with style and fit.

Employer: Walmart #1867

Location: 280 Woodward Rd, Westminster, MD 21157

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $28.50/hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

You’ll stock shelves, build seasonal displays, and help shoppers find what they need in grocery and household aisles. Nice option if you want flexible shifts (opening, morning, mid, or closing) and access to benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; the good roles tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.