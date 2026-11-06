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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Waiting for Adoption in Westminster, MD
Looking for a new feline friend in Westminster, MD? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Carroll County for someone to bring them home and love them.
YELENA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Yelena is a young black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet YELENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OPPOSUM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Opposum is a young, mostly white cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth. He’s waiting for a family who will give him time to settle in and feel safe.
👉 Meet OPPOSUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OLLIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Ollie is a senior orange gentleman looking for a calm, cozy home. His lower adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to an older cat who still has plenty of love to give.
👉 Meet OLLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUNNY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Bunny is a young, mostly white medium-haired cat with a soft, fluffy look. She’s ready for a home where she can feel secure and loved.
👉 Meet BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TWILA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Twila is a young brown tabby with classic stripes and a bright look. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a safe place to explore, nap, and feel at home.
👉 Meet TWILA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Westminster, MD, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Carroll County or calling (410) 848-4810 ext.810 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.