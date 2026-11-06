🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Waiting for Adoption in Westminster, MD

Looking for a new feline friend in Westminster, MD? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Carroll County for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Yelena is a young black kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet YELENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Opposum is a young, mostly white cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth. He’s waiting for a family who will give him time to settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet OPPOSUM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Ollie is a senior orange gentleman looking for a calm, cozy home. His lower adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to an older cat who still has plenty of love to give.

👉 Meet OLLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Bunny is a young, mostly white medium-haired cat with a soft, fluffy look. She’s ready for a home where she can feel secure and loved.

👉 Meet BUNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Twila is a young brown tabby with classic stripes and a bright look. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a safe place to explore, nap, and feel at home.

👉 Meet TWILA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Westminster, MD, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Carroll County or calling (410) 848-4810 ext.810 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.