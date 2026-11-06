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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Westminster
Three wonderful dogs in Westminster, MD are hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a different personality and energy level, so there may be a perfect match for your home.
CIARA
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Size: Small
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Personality & energy
- Friendly, affectionate, playful, goofy, shy, and curious
- High energy – loves to stay active
Home life & skills
- People: Social with new people, warms up with time
- Children: Positive reported history with kids
- Dogs/Cats: No known history / not yet evaluated
- House training: Reported house trained
- Leash skills: Walks nicely on leash
Favorite things
- Treats, toys, walks, and cuddling
Best home match
- No special requirements listed – a great fit for an active home that enjoys playtime and snuggles.
👉 Meet CIARA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DELILAH
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Size: Medium
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Personality & energy
- Affectionate, playful, calm, shy, and sensitive
- Moderate energy – enjoys activity but also quiet time
Home life & skills
- People: Shy with new people, warms up with time
- Children: Has lived with children; best with older kids
- Dogs/Cats: Not yet evaluated
- House training: Reported house trained
- Leash skills: Walks nicely on leash
- Known cues: Knows sit and down
Favorite things
- Cuddling with her people
Best home match
- Experienced adopter preferred
- A calmer home with older children who can respect her sensitive nature.
👉 Meet DELILAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SONNY
- Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Size: Medium
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
- Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810
Personality & energy
- Friendly, playful, sensitive, and curious
- Low–moderate energy – a nice balance of walks and relaxation
Home life & skills
- People: Social with new people
- Dogs: Enjoys appropriate dog play
- Cats: Has lived with cats
- Children: Has lived with children
- House training: Reported house trained
- Leash skills: Moderate pulling on leash
Favorite things
- Treats, sniffing on walks, and cuddling
Best home match
- No special requirements listed – seems like a good fit for many families looking to give a sweet senior a soft place to land.
👉 Meet SONNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Westminster, MD, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Carroll County or giving them a call at (410) 848-4810 ext.810 to learn more about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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