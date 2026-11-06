🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Westminster

Three wonderful dogs in Westminster, MD are hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a different personality and energy level, so there may be a perfect match for your home.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Size: Small

Small Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Personality & energy

Friendly, affectionate, playful, goofy, shy, and curious

High energy – loves to stay active

Home life & skills

People: Social with new people, warms up with time

Social with new people, warms up with time Children: Positive reported history with kids

Positive reported history with kids Dogs/Cats: No known history / not yet evaluated

No known history / not yet evaluated House training: Reported house trained

Reported Leash skills: Walks nicely on leash

Favorite things

Treats, toys, walks, and cuddling

Best home match

No special requirements listed – a great fit for an active home that enjoys playtime and snuggles.

👉 Meet CIARA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Size: Medium

Medium Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Personality & energy

Affectionate, playful, calm, shy, and sensitive

Moderate energy – enjoys activity but also quiet time

Home life & skills

People: Shy with new people, warms up with time

Shy with new people, warms up with time Children: Has lived with children ; best with older kids

Has ; best with Dogs/Cats: Not yet evaluated

Not yet evaluated House training: Reported house trained

Reported Leash skills: Walks nicely on leash

Walks nicely on leash Known cues: Knows sit and down

Favorite things

Cuddling with her people

Best home match

Experienced adopter preferred

A calmer home with older children who can respect her sensitive nature.

👉 Meet DELILAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Size: Medium

Medium Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County

Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Personality & energy

Friendly, playful, sensitive, and curious

Low–moderate energy – a nice balance of walks and relaxation

Home life & skills

People: Social with new people

Social with new people Dogs: Enjoys appropriate dog play

Enjoys appropriate dog play Cats: Has lived with cats

Has Children: Has lived with children

Has House training: Reported house trained

Reported Leash skills: Moderate pulling on leash

Favorite things

Treats, sniffing on walks, and cuddling

Best home match

No special requirements listed – seems like a good fit for many families looking to give a sweet senior a soft place to land.

👉 Meet SONNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Westminster, MD, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Carroll County or giving them a call at (410) 848-4810 ext.810 to learn more about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.