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Westminster

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Westminster

8 days ago

Three wonderful dogs in Westminster, MD are hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a different personality and energy level, so there may be a perfect match for your home.

CIARA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAGTv_1GoNWTjC00
  • Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Size: Small
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
  • Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Personality & energy

  • Friendly, affectionate, playful, goofy, shy, and curious
  • High energy – loves to stay active

Home life & skills

  • People: Social with new people, warms up with time
  • Children: Positive reported history with kids
  • Dogs/Cats: No known history / not yet evaluated
  • House training: Reported house trained
  • Leash skills: Walks nicely on leash

Favorite things

  • Treats, toys, walks, and cuddling

Best home match

  • No special requirements listed – a great fit for an active home that enjoys playtime and snuggles.

👉 Meet CIARA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

DELILAH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h04nQ_1GoNWTjC00
  • Breed: Border Collie mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Size: Medium
  • Color: White with black
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
  • Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Personality & energy

  • Affectionate, playful, calm, shy, and sensitive
  • Moderate energy – enjoys activity but also quiet time

Home life & skills

  • People: Shy with new people, warms up with time
  • Children: Has lived with children; best with older kids
  • Dogs/Cats: Not yet evaluated
  • House training: Reported house trained
  • Leash skills: Walks nicely on leash
  • Known cues: Knows sit and down

Favorite things

  • Cuddling with her people

Best home match

  • Experienced adopter preferred
  • A calmer home with older children who can respect her sensitive nature.

👉 Meet DELILAH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SONNY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WelxJ_1GoNWTjC00
  • Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Size: Medium
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Humane Society of Carroll County
  • Phone: (410) 848-4810 ext.810

Personality & energy

  • Friendly, playful, sensitive, and curious
  • Low–moderate energy – a nice balance of walks and relaxation

Home life & skills

  • People: Social with new people
  • Dogs: Enjoys appropriate dog play
  • Cats: Has lived with cats
  • Children: Has lived with children
  • House training: Reported house trained
  • Leash skills: Moderate pulling on leash

Favorite things

  • Treats, sniffing on walks, and cuddling

Best home match

  • No special requirements listed – seems like a good fit for many families looking to give a sweet senior a soft place to land.

👉 Meet SONNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Westminster, MD, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Carroll County or giving them a call at (410) 848-4810 ext.810 to learn more about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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