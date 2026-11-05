🏭 Westminster, MD Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westminster’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for folks who like building, fixing, and moving real products. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for steady work and clear growth paths.

Employer: SpaceX

SpaceX Location: Westminster, MD (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $35.00/hour (Level 1–3, based on experience)

Work on flight-critical composite parts for Starship rockets – prepping metal liners, running filament-winding machines, curing, trimming, and assembling high-pressure vessels. Great fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, strong attention to detail, and like fast-paced, high-precision work with clear procedures.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Set up, run, and monitor manufacturing equipment while keeping things safe and on-spec. You’ll do basic maintenance, quality checks, and troubleshooting, so this is a good role if you’re detail-focused, like working with machines, and want to build solid production skills.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Temporary, Nights

Pay: $24.50/hour

Night-shift warehouse role moving food products with standup reach forklifts and pallet jacks in multi-temperature areas (dry, cooler, freezer). Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and is ideal if you have 6+ months forklift/warehouse experience and don’t mind physical work.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.