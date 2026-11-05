🔧 Westminster, MD Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Westminster is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings safe, running, and looking good. If you like fixing things, leading teams, or working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carroll Lutheran Village – a Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland Community

Carroll Lutheran Village – a Community Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (full benefits listed)

This is a senior role leading all maintenance, safety, grounds, and capital planning for a large senior living campus. You’ll manage budgets, a maintenance team, emergency prep, and compliance, with strong benefits like health insurance, 403(b) contributions, PTO, and free use of an on-site fitness center and pool.

Employer: Eaton (Mission Systems Division)

(Mission Systems Division) Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$36 per hour

This role keeps factory equipment and facilities in top shape, handling electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic repairs. Good fit if you have 4+ years of industrial maintenance, can read schematics, and want steady first-shift work with strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Rushmore Management

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$24 per hour

Work on a multifamily residential property, handling work orders, unit turns, and general repairs (plumbing, electrical, HVAC basics, carpentry, drywall). Great if you have 2+ years of apartment maintenance and want solid benefits like health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k).

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.