undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Westminster, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Westminster, MD right now, from entry-level patient care to high-earning physician roles. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and work in care.
Optometric Assistant (Clinical Specialist)
- Employer: Visionworks of America
- Location: Westminster, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $18.47 per hour
Front-line role helping patients through their eye exam visit, from pre-testing to handing off to the doctor and then to the sales floor. Good fit if you like people, want to learn eye care, and appreciate benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
Note: This same job is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so check whichever site you prefer.
Physician – Hematology/Oncology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role)
- Location: Westminster, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $400,000 – $600,000 per year
Join a well-established Hem/Onc practice with a Monday–Friday schedule and an option for a 4-day work week. Very light call, onsite infusion and oncology pharmacy, plus a full support team (NP, social workers, oncology dietician, genetic counselor) in a small-town setting close to Baltimore and DC.
Certified Nursing Assistant (Full Time)
- Employer: Brightview Senior Living
- Location: Westminster, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $23 per hour
Hands-on caregiving role in senior living, helping residents with daily activities and offering companionship. Comes with competitive pay, health/vision/dental options, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities in a supportive community setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.