🏥 Westminster, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Westminster, MD right now, from entry-level patient care to high-earning physician roles. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Visionworks of America Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $18.47 per hour

Front-line role helping patients through their eye exam visit, from pre-testing to handing off to the doctor and then to the sales floor. Good fit if you like people, want to learn eye care, and appreciate benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Note: This same job is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so check whichever site you prefer.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role)

(recruiting for a hospital-employed role) Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $400,000 – $600,000 per year

Join a well-established Hem/Onc practice with a Monday–Friday schedule and an option for a 4-day work week. Very light call, onsite infusion and oncology pharmacy, plus a full support team (NP, social workers, oncology dietician, genetic counselor) in a small-town setting close to Baltimore and DC.

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Location: Westminster, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $23 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role in senior living, helping residents with daily activities and offering companionship. Comes with competitive pay, health/vision/dental options, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and growth opportunities in a supportive community setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.