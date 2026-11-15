Westminster’s retail scene is busy right now, with pets, shoes, and beauty all hiring. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $19.50/hour (start rate $15.16/hour)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in the store. Good fit if you love pets, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Focus on Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance while giving guests mini makeovers and product demos. Great if you’re into beauty, love talking with customers, and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.81 – $21.40/hour or services pay (plus tips)

Use your cosmetology license to do cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more in a busy salon. Best for experienced stylists who want to grow a strong client list and earn from both services and product sales.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Help run a family footwear store: lead the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and customer issues, and step in when the Store Manager is out. Good move if you have retail experience and want a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.