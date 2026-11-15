Westminster’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel pros are in demand. If you like night shifts, strong weekly pay, and Front Range views, these are worth a look.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Start: 12/07/2026

This CT Tech role offers solid weekly pay and a steady 3‑night schedule. Good fit if you want a trusted travel agency with 25+ years in allied staffing.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Start: 12/07/2026

Higher weekly pay plus Day 1 medical, housing options, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses. Great if you want strong benefits and support while you travel.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, , Start: 12/07/2026

Steady 5‑night, 8‑hour schedule with Day 1 insurance and license reimbursement. Nice pick if you like shorter shifts and close recruiter support.

Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital

Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Contract

Work on a 30‑bed cardiac/neuro/med‑surg unit at a Magnet® hospital. Great for RNs who want to grow skills with complex patients in a mission‑driven setting.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Westminster, CO

Westminster, CO Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks, 10‑hr nights

, 13 weeks, Start: 12/07/2026

Night CT travel role with competitive weekly pay, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing support through a major national agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most agencies can show you similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.