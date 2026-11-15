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Westminster
🏥 Westminster, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel Roles
4 days ago
Westminster’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel pros are in demand. If you like night shifts, strong weekly pay, and Front Range views, these are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,547/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Start: 12/07/2026
This CT Tech role offers solid weekly pay and a steady 3‑night schedule. Good fit if you want a trusted travel agency with 25+ years in allied staffing.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,728/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr nights
- Start: 12/07/2026
Higher weekly pay plus Day 1 medical, housing options, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses. Great if you want strong benefits and support while you travel.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,491/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr nights
- Start: 12/07/2026
Steady 5‑night, 8‑hour schedule with Day 1 insurance and license reimbursement. Nice pick if you like shorter shifts and close recruiter support.
RN Med Surg – $36.51–$59.00/hour
- Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
Work on a 30‑bed cardiac/neuro/med‑surg unit at a Magnet® hospital. Great for RNs who want to grow skills with complex patients in a mission‑driven setting.
Computed Tomography Technologist – CT Tech – $2,421–$2,495/week
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, 10‑hr nights
- Start: 12/07/2026
Night CT travel role with competitive weekly pay, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and housing support through a major national agency.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most agencies can show you similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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