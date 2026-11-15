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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Westminster Right Now
There are some nice free items around Westminster this week, from furniture to kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Vintage Wooden Buffet Cabinet with Woven-Paneled Doors
Item: Vintage wooden buffet cabinet with woven-paneled doors
Details: Two drawers, two cabinet doors, decorative carved details, and raised feet. Shows some surface wear.
Dimensions: 50” x 18” x 44”
Condition: Used, some wear noted
Location: Wandering View, Westminster, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Free small microwave
Item: Small microwave
Details: Listed as a free small microwave. No extra info given, so plan to check size and condition when you message the poster.
Location: Cotton Creek, Westminster, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE Gaucho Ride-On Toy Car with Trailer
Item: Yellow Peg Perego Gaucho ride-on toy car with matching detachable trailer
Details: Battery-powered ride-on vehicle. Needs a battery. Trailer included.
Location: 10469 Hoyt St, Westminster, CO 80021 (Walnut Grove)
Condition: Used; will need a new battery to run
Source: nextdoor.com
Blue Plastic Barrels – Set of Three
Item: Three blue plastic barrels with lids
Details: All three barrels are free. First come, first served. Poster notes they’ll remove the listing when they’re gone.
Location: 10469 Hoyt St, Westminster, CO 80021 (Walnut Grove)
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Westminster tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.