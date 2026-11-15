There are some nice free items around Westminster this week, from furniture to kids’ toys. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Vintage wooden buffet cabinet with woven-paneled doors

Details: Two drawers, two cabinet doors, decorative carved details, and raised feet. Shows some surface wear.

Dimensions: 50” x 18” x 44”

Condition: Used, some wear noted

Location: Wandering View, Westminster, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Small microwave

Details: Listed as a free small microwave. No extra info given, so plan to check size and condition when you message the poster.

Location: Cotton Creek, Westminster, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Yellow Peg Perego Gaucho ride-on toy car with matching detachable trailer

Details: Battery-powered ride-on vehicle. Needs a battery. Trailer included.

Location: 10469 Hoyt St, Westminster, CO 80021 (Walnut Grove)

Condition: Used; will need a new battery to run

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Three blue plastic barrels with lids

Details: All three barrels are free. First come, first served. Poster notes they’ll remove the listing when they’re gone.

Location: 10469 Hoyt St, Westminster, CO 80021 (Walnut Grove)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Westminster tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.