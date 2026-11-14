Westminster’s engineering scene is busy right now, with aerospace, medical devices, and clean energy all hiring. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

ALTEN Technology USA Location: Westminster, CO (also El Segundo, CA & Austin, TX)

(also El Segundo, CA & Austin, TX) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 annually

Lead verification and validation for complex aerospace systems, from planning tests to driving issue resolution and mentoring junior engineers. Ideal if you have 5+ years in aerospace/defense systems engineering and want to work on high‑impact, cutting‑edge programs.

Employer: Cerapedics Inc.

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $136,000 annually + target 12% annual bonus

annually + Posting open through: 11/2/2026

Support and improve the processes, materials, and equipment behind Cerapedics’ FDA‑approved bone graft technologies. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in medical device/biomedical/pharma, enjoy change control and compliance work, and want your engineering to directly support patient outcomes.

Employer: Westwood Professional Services, Inc.

Location: Westminster, CO, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: 12/13/2026 (may be extended)

Take the lead on commercial and utility‑scale solar PV projects, from plant layout and system design to managing budgets and mentoring junior staff. Best for electrical engineers with 4–10 years’ experience who want to work on large‑scale renewable energy and be the go‑to electrical lead for clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.