Westminster’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with schools, senior living, and events all hiring. If you like serving people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stellar Senior Living

Stellar Senior Living Location: Westminster/Broomfield, CO

Type: Part-time and Full-time available

Pay: $26–$27/hour

Why it’s appealing: All scratch cooking in a large senior living community, with free meals each shift, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and flexible schedules that can work well for students or anyone needing part-time hours.

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week, in person)

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Why it’s appealing: Lead events from planning to day-of execution, working with catering, vendors, and budgets. Good fit if you’re organized, love guest service, and want a step up from basic hospitality roles.

Employer: Chartwells K12 (Compass Group)

Location: Westminster Public Schools, 6933 Rleigh Street, Westminster, CO 80030

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 am–2:00 pm, some evenings

Pay: $23–$25/hour

Why it’s appealing: Daytime school schedule with no late-night shifts, plus a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more). You’ll set up, serve, and clean up catered events, and a valid driver’s license is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties) are more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.