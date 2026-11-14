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📣 Westminster, CO Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Westminster’s tech and security scene is busy right now, and sales/marketing pros are in demand. Here are a couple of strong roles with clear growth paths and solid pay.
Renewals Specialist
- Employer: Trimble Inc.
- Location: Westminster, CO (on-site; also hiring in Lake Oswego, OR)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $49,600–$68,300 base, commission eligible
Own the full renewal cycle for a global industrial tech company, turning renewals into growth opportunities. Great fit if you like customer relationships, Salesforce, and working closely with sales and customer success to hit revenue goals.
Event Marketing & Pipeline Strategy Manager
- Employer: Motorola Solutions (Envysion)
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time, experienced
- Salary: $87,000–$97,000 base
Lead a high-volume trade show and events program for an AI-powered video security brand. You’ll own event strategy, budgets, and lead pipeline in tools like HubSpot and Outreach, with under 25% travel and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this often lead to other internal openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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