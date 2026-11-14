🛒 Westminster, CO Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westminster’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on field work to tech and jewelry careers. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. Location: Westminster, CO (also Lake Oswego, OR & Alpharetta, GA)

(also Lake Oswego, OR & Alpharetta, GA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,600–$116,600/year, salary + commission eligible

High-impact SaaS role supporting big construction customers and driving long-term product adoption. This is a talent pool posting, so you apply now to be considered as openings come up, with strong pay, commission potential, and full benefits.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: Westminster, CO (Westminster City Center)

(Westminster City Center) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some nights/weekends)

Pay: $15.16–$16.00/hour

Entry-level path into the jewelry trade with full training from apprentice to bench jeweler. You’ll handle customer service, admin tasks, and learn polishing and repair, with benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition help, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Westminster, CO 80234

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Total Compensation: $45,000–$75,000/year (base + commissions)

Route-based role in the First Aid & Safety division, servicing eyewash stations and educating customers on safety products. Comes with paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO, holidays, and growth opportunities.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.