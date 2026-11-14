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Westminster
🏥 Westminster, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Tech Openings
2 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy in Westminster, CO right now, especially for RNs and cardiac monitoring roles. If you’ve got hospital experience (or want to build it), these openings are worth a look.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – $2,680/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)
- Pay: Approx. $2,680 per week
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- Work L&D in Westminster while enjoying travel‑nurse perks: day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly pay, housing options, and license reimbursement.
RN Clinical Coordinator – Pre Op / PACU
- Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital (CommonSpirit Health)
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $41.74 – $66.25/hour
- Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + up to $10,000 relocation (eligibility rules apply)
- Coordinate a busy periop unit (Pre‑Op, PACU, GI, Pain Clinic) at a Magnet-designated hospital. Leadership RN role with variable 8/10/12‑hr shifts, call, and lots of throughput and team coordination.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac (4 West)
- Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour
- Bonus: $20,000 sign-on (eligibility rules apply)
- Cardiac/medical unit caring for chest pain, STEMI/NSTEMI, CHF, arrhythmias, and post‑cath patients. Great spot if you want strong cardiac experience in a Magnet hospital with a mix of seasoned and newer RNs.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg (4 South)
- Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour
- 30‑bed cardiac/neuro/med‑surg unit with diagnoses like CHF, COPD, MI, GI bleeds, TIA, and stroke. Good fit if you want to sharpen broad acute‑care skills in a Magnet® environment.
Telemetry Tech
- Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital
- Location: Westminster, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $26.85/hour
- Monitor and interpret ECG rhythms for acute and ED patients, respond to alarms, and keep clean, accurate rhythm records. Only HS diploma and BLS required; great entry into hospital cardiac care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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