🏥 Westminster, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Tech Openings

Healthcare hiring is busy in Westminster, CO right now, especially for RNs and cardiac monitoring roles. If you’ve got hospital experience (or want to build it), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship)

Travel assignment (listed as internship) Pay: Approx. $2,680 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts

, , Work L&D in Westminster while enjoying travel‑nurse perks: day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly pay, housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital (CommonSpirit Health)

(CommonSpirit Health) Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.74 – $66.25/hour

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + up to $10,000 relocation (eligibility rules apply)

+ (eligibility rules apply) Coordinate a busy periop unit (Pre‑Op, PACU, GI, Pain Clinic) at a Magnet-designated hospital. Leadership RN role with variable 8/10/12‑hr shifts, call, and lots of throughput and team coordination.

Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on (eligibility rules apply)

(eligibility rules apply) Cardiac/medical unit caring for chest pain, STEMI/NSTEMI, CHF, arrhythmias, and post‑cath patients. Great spot if you want strong cardiac experience in a Magnet hospital with a mix of seasoned and newer RNs.

Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Contract

Pay: $36.51 – $59.00/hour

30‑bed cardiac/neuro/med‑surg unit with diagnoses like CHF, COPD, MI, GI bleeds, TIA, and stroke. Good fit if you want to sharpen broad acute‑care skills in a Magnet® environment.

Employer: St. Anthony North Hospital

Location: Westminster, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.85/hour

Monitor and interpret ECG rhythms for acute and ED patients, respond to alarms, and keep clean, accurate rhythm records. Only HS diploma and BLS required; great entry into hospital cardiac care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.