Westminster neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from pet gear to project supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Item: Great Choice fold and carry dog crate

Condition: Excellent condition, used once by the previous owner’s parents, never used by current owner

Size: For large dogs (71–90 lbs)

Details: Easy to set up and fold down. Exact dimensions are shown in the last photo on the listing.

Location: Countryside North West, Westminster, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted clean scrap wood

Condition: Untreated and unpainted construction lumber scraps

Best for: Firewood or craft projects

Details: Various pieces from home projects. Some scraps may be just right for small builds or crafts. You can take individual boxes or take it all, and boxes are included.

Location area: North of 104th and Federal, in Cedar Bridge, Westminster, CO. Exact address is shared by the poster after you message them on Nextdoor for driveway pickup.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large blue toy dump truck with realistic details

Condition: Broken (may be best for parts, repair, or a kid who likes trucks even if they don’t fully work)

Location: Amherst, Westminster, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Westminster tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you, your pets, or your next project, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.