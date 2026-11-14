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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Westminster Right Now
Westminster neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from pet gear to project supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs.
Great Choice Fold and Carry Dog Crate
Item: Great Choice fold and carry dog crate
Condition: Excellent condition, used once by the previous owner’s parents, never used by current owner
Size: For large dogs (71–90 lbs)
Details: Easy to set up and fold down. Exact dimensions are shown in the last photo on the listing.
Location: Countryside North West, Westminster, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Assorted Clean Scrap Wood - Good for firewood and craft projects
Item: Assorted clean scrap wood
Condition: Untreated and unpainted construction lumber scraps
Best for: Firewood or craft projects
Details: Various pieces from home projects. Some scraps may be just right for small builds or crafts. You can take individual boxes or take it all, and boxes are included.
Location area: North of 104th and Federal, in Cedar Bridge, Westminster, CO. Exact address is shared by the poster after you message them on Nextdoor for driveway pickup.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Toy Dump Truck
Item: Large blue toy dump truck with realistic details
Condition: Broken (may be best for parts, repair, or a kid who likes trucks even if they don’t fully work)
Location: Amherst, Westminster, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Westminster tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you, your pets, or your next project, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.